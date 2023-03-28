Six tigers, 49 leopards died in Odisha in past 10 years

Bhubaneswar, March 28 (IANS) Six Royal Bengal Tigers and 49 leopards have died in different forest areas of Odisha during the past 10 years, Odisha forest minister Pradip Amat informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question of Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Minister said out of the 49 leopards that died during 2012-13 to 2021-22, 26 were killed by poachers.

During the period, three Royal Bengal Tigers also fell prey to poachers, he said.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) survey report of 2018, Odisha has 28 Royal Bengal Tigers and 760 leopards, the Minister said.

Informing about the steps taken for the protection of the tigers, Amat said the state government has set up two projects on tigers and two anti-poaching camps.

Special squads have been deployed in the forests while foot patrolling is being conducted, he said.

Besides, meadows developed in the forests and steps are being taken to prevent forest fires to increase the tiger population in the state, added Amat.

