Singer Rochak Kohli shares how AI is empowering musicians

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Singer and composer Rochak Kohli, who is best known for his song, “Pani Da Rang,” believes that artificial intelligence is not a threat to musicians but a powerful tool that can enhance creativity.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the singer shared his thoughts on the evolving role of AI in music. Kohli said he regularly uses AI for generating musical ideas, exploring new instruments, and staying updated with global trends. Rochak even admitted to creating videos using AI for his independent channel, adding that he sees it as a helpful resource rather than something to fear.

“I see AI as a tool—nothing more, nothing less. I use it quite a bit myself. Whether it’s for musical ideas, discovering new instruments, or global trends, it’s very useful. I’ve even made videos using AI on my independent channel. Rather than a threat, I think AI is empowering musicians.”

When asked about the growing remix trend in today’s music industry and whether he prefers original compositions or finds them risky, the singer shared, “Original compositions bring true satisfaction. When there’s a demand for a remix, we carefully consider the song, the reason behind it, and whether it adds value. Nowadays, people don’t accept remixes the way they did a decade ago, and I think that’s a positive shift—original music is finally getting its due.”

Talking about his new album, “Aap jaisa Koi,” Rochak stated, “I’ve composed two songs in this album—Jab Tu Sajan and Dhuaan Dhuaan, which is an intense track. The sequence of songs was a deliberate choice. We used a part of Jab Tu Sajan as a bridge into Dhuaan Dhuaan to ensure the emotional flow remained seamless and cohesive for the listener.”

Rochak Kohli added, “After a long time, I had the opportunity to work on a project where music played a pivotal role. Our first song, Jab Tu Sajan, was shot in a very unique style. It felt really good to see music being given its due importance again.”

