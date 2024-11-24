Singapore police investigate 95 for illegal moneylending

Singapore, Nov 24 (IANS) Singaporean police are investigating 95 suspects for unlicensed moneylending following an enforcement operation from November 11 to November 15, according to a statement from the police.

Preliminary investigations showed that five suspects conducted harassment at debtors' residences and 40 assisted unlicensed moneylenders by carrying out ATM transfers.

The remaining 50 helped illegal moneylenders open and use their bank accounts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigations against the suspects, aged from 14 to 76, are ongoing.

