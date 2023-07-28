For Simu Liu, fellow Ken from ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling is 'the best human in every way'

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Actors Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed rivalry in ‘Barbie’ is staying on the big screen. Off the screen, they share great mutual admiration.



Recently, Liu, 34, shared a picture of himself and Gosling, 42, at a ‘Barbie’ press event to his Instagram Story as he praised the actor with a number of Ken-themed jokes, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I’d beach off with this Kenaidan again in a heartbeat," the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star wrote in a caption of the fellow Canadian actor. "He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy.”

As per ‘People’, Liu's post appeared to come in response to a viral video from ‘Barbie’ June 28 press day in Toronto that shows the two actors posing for photos with their arms around each other. In the clip, as shared to Twitter by CTV's eTalk, Gosling appears to say something to Liu as the two men adjust their pose.

“You don’t want - that’s too tender, you think? Fair enough," Liu can be heard saying in the video. Both men then pose with their hands placed in their pockets for the rest of the brief clip.

In his Instagram Story on Thursday, Liu appeared intent on brushing off any notion of discord between him and the La La Land star. He instead implored his followers to focus their attention on the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!” Liu added in his caption.

Liu plays one of the many variations of Ken in Greta Gerwig's ‘Barbie’, which is dominating the box office following its theatrical release last Friday.

