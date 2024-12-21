Simi Garewal braves 3-hour crazy traffic for this grand celebration

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal recently took to social media to share her bittersweet experience of attending the 100th birth anniversary celebration of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The event, held at Infinity Mall in Mumbai, brought together numerous industry stalwarts to honour the legacy of the iconic showman.

On Saturday, Simi shared a video from the event on her Instagram handle, reflecting on her efforts to be part of the occasion despite the challenges. She wrote, “So... I DID attend the RK100. It took 3 hours in the crazy traffic to get from Malabar Hill to Infinity Mall!! And by then, it was kinda over. But I tried... Goodbye Infinity Mall... never again.”

In the clip, Garewal, dressed in a white outfit, can be seen posing for the media. She also added the popular track “Ek Hasina Thi Ek Diwana Tha” to the video.

Reacting to her post, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Hahahahahahaha, now u know how v feel bout cming to town.”

Simi Garewal’s association with Raj Kapoor dates back decades, as she worked with him in the classic film “Mera Naam Joker.” Over the years, she has often spoken about her admiration for his cinematic genius and their shared love of storytelling.

Ahead of the late actor Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, Zeenat Aman had earlier shared an anecdote from her career, recalling how Raj Kapoor cast her "countless times" for the role of Rupa in “Satyam Shivam Sundaram.”

The actress posted a monochrome photo of herself with the late actor and penned a lengthy note that read: “In December, we will mark the 100th birth anniversary of the extraordinary Raj Kapoor. I have rehashed the story of how he came to cast me as Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram countless times, but here it is for Instagram—a defining anecdote from my career.”

The RK100 event marked a significant milestone in Bollywood, celebrating Raj Kapoor’s immense contributions to Indian cinema. Raj Kapoor's family, including his children and grandchildren—actors Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor came together with Bollywood luminaries like Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to honour the legacy of the legendary Hindi cinema showman at a grand event in Mumbai.

