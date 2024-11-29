‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ actor Ashrut Jain calls THIS actor an 'encyclopaedia of acting'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Ashrut Jain, who was recently seen in "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar" has shared his experience of working alongside Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Jimmy Sheirgill in the film.

Jain called Jimmy an “encyclopaedia of acting.” Ashrut, who played the role of 'Manish', the childhood friend of Sikandar, shared, “It's a miracle when films like 'Sikandar Ka Maqaddar' get made, and connects with audiences. The cast and crew get due appreciation for the work. When you are working with the best of the director, the best of the actors, and the best of the technicians, it brings out the best in you. None of the film schools in the world can teach you what one can learn on the sets of Neeraj Pandey sir.”

He added, “Every great actor always recognises the depth of the performance of their co-actor and appreciates them. And I thank Avinash, Tamannaah, and Jimmy sir for doing the same. Avinash is a natural, Tamannaah is a stunning performer, and Jimmy sir is an encyclopaedia of acting in himself. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

Ashrut Jain is known for his performances in films like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," "Mulk," and others. Before making his film debut, Ashrut worked in the casting department at Yash Raj Films.

On a related note, “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” directed by Neeraj Pandey, premiered on Netflix on November 29.

Announcing the OTT release of the thriller, Netflix shared the poster on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Een aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, out November 29, only on Netflix!”

"Sikandar Ka Muqaddar" presents a gripping story of a heist, a determined police officer, and a 15-year-long pursuit, blending high-stakes drama with intense action. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, and Rajiv Mehta, who is best known for his roles as Praful Parekh in “Khichdi” and as Arvind Thakkar in “Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.”

Produced by Shital Bhatia and Friday Storytel, “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” marked Jimmy Shergill’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah Bhatia.

