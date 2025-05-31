Signature Global’s Q4 revenue tanks 37 pc, total income nosedives YoY

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Real estate developer Signature Global has reported a sharp fall in revenue during the March quarter (Q4), with its revenue from operations declining by over 37 per cent on the sequential basis to Rs 520.4 crore, from Rs 827.6 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company also posted a year-on-year (YoY) drop in total income for Q4 FY25, which stood at Rs 570.43 crore, compared to Rs 722.73 crore in the same period previous year (Q4 FY24), according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly slowdown in revenue and income, the company managed to post a rise in profit.

Signature Global’s consolidated net profit rose 48 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 61.12 crore, up from Rs 41.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the financial year 2024–25, Signature Global’s net profit jumped more than six times to Rs 101.2 crore, compared to Rs 16.32 crore in FY24.

Total income for the year also showed strong growth, more than doubling to Rs 2,637.99 crore from Rs 1,324.55 crore in the previous fiscal.

The Gurugram-based real estate player also posted its highest-ever pre-sales during FY25. Sales bookings surged 42 per cent to Rs 10,290 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Signature Global’s Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, said that "FY25 had been exceptionally successful across all key business areas. He attributed the growth to the company’s strategic focus on premium and mid-income housing, as well as the confidence shown by stakeholders."

Signature Global, known initially for its affordable housing projects, is now expanding into the premium housing segment.

The company has already delivered 13.5 million sq. ft. of residential space and is working on ongoing projects spanning 46.38 million sq. ft.

It also has a pipeline of upcoming developments covering 21.6 million sq. ft.

Backed by investors such as HDFC, IFC, Nomura, and Standard Chartered, Signature Global said it is focusing on land acquisition and rapid project launches, usually within 18 months of land purchase.

