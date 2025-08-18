Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Sunn Mere Yaar Ve’ is my kind of love song

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has talked about the latest track Sunn Mere Yaar Ve by Aditya Rikhari and said that the song is his kind of “love song”.

Sidharth said: “Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my kind of love song—the kind that lingers long after you’ve heard it.”

“Bringing this emotion alive on screen was truly special, and I’ve always felt that love melodies have a unique place in my journey. Aditya’s soulful touch adds an extra charm to the track, and I hope fans experience that same magic when they watch and listen to it,” he added.

Composer duo Sachin Jigar roped in Aditya Rikhari for the third track Sunn Mere Yaar Ve from “Param Sundari”.

Aditya said: “Being a part of Param Sundari feels truly special. Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my new Bollywood song, and I’m grateful to be a part of this film that I myself was looking forward to.”

He added: “Collaborating with someone like Sachin–Jigar, whom I deeply respect, has been an incredible experience. Siddharth and Jahnvi’s chemistry looks just amazing on screen, and I can’t wait for listeners to vibe with the track the way I did while creating it.”

The cross cultural romance film “Param Sundari”, which is slated to release August 29. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“It’s like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan had previously told Variety.

