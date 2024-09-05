Sidharth Malhotra reflects on his classroom experience on Teachers' Day

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has expressed gratitude, sharing how life has been one big classroom--from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth, who has 30.5 million followers, re-shared a post by his fan club, which has a tagline 'Lessons from Sidharth Malhotra's movie characters'.

The post has dialogues of Sidharth from his different movies. There is a quote from 'Kapoor & Sons', in which he played the role of Arjun. The quote reads as: "Family is our greatest strength. Together we can overcome anything".

From 'Ek Villain', there is a quote: "In the face of injustice, even the most ordinary person can find extraordinary strength."

Another quote from Sidharth-starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho' says, "Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to look back".

The last quote is from his debut film 'Student of the Year', which says, "Life's about learning and growing, not just winning".

Sidharth captioned the post as: "Life has been one big classroom, from school playgrounds to the magic of film sets. Every person I have met has left their mark, shaping me into who I am today. Thank you to each one of you for all that you have done. Happy Teachers' Day!"

Sidharth is married to actress Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth made his film debut in 2012, with Karan Johar's teen drama 'Student of the Year' alongside newcomers Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Brothers', 'A Gentleman', 'Ittefaq', 'Aiyaary', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Marjaavaan', 'Thank God', and 'Mission Majnu'.

The 39-year-old actor essayed the lead role of Vikram Batra in the 2021 biographical war film 'Shershaah'. The movie is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth was last seen in action thriller 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

He also starred in action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

