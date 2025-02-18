Sidharth Malhotra enjoys playful moments with tiny tots on the sets of ‘Param Sundari’

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted enjoying quality time with a group of adorable little ones on the sets of his upcoming project, “Param Sundari.”

A video that has surfaced online shows the 'Shershaah' actor sharing joyful and playful moments with a group of adorable little ones amidst the busy shoot schedule. In the heartwarming clip, Sidharth is seen sitting on a chair as the kids approach him, engaging in delightful interactions. The children exchange handshakes with the actor and share some endearing moments. In another video, Malhotra is seen posing for selfies with his fans, further spreading smiles on set.

In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of "Param Sundari." Along with poster, they wrote, “North ka swag, South ki grace- two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

"Param Sundari" will be directed by Tushar Jalota, acclaimed for his work on "Dasvi." The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists.

"Param Sundari", a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide—a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film “Yodha,” an action thriller inspired by several aircraft hijackings in Indian history, with a special focus on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also featured Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. "Yodha" hit theaters on March 15, 2024, and received a mixed response from critics.

