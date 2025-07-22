Siddharth Sibal reveals working with Salman Khan in Sikandar was 'the dream'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) IITian turned actor, Siddharth Sibal, made a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in "Sikandar". His powerful portrayal as a formidable ACP has marked his entry as a rising new talent in Bollywood.

Talking about working with Salman, Sibal said, “Sharing screen space with Salman sir in my first-ever big commercial film wasn’t just a dream, it was the dream”.

He revealed that he has grown up idolizing Salman. Sibal further recalled his experience of watching the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor on the big screen for the first time. Calling the experience surreal, he shared that he has always admired Salman's magnetic persona and humble nature.

Sibal further recalled what it was like when he was finally selected for "Sikandar".

"So when I got the call for Sikandar, and after clearing multiple audition rounds at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment it felt nothing short of a miracle. Also working under A.R. Murugadoss sir’s direction was like being guided by a cinematic tactician, every frame, every pause, every glance was deliberate," he remembered.

Sharing what Salman is like on the set, Sibal stated, “From day one on set, Salman sir was generous with his energy and presence. He observes everything. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, it lands. He taught me that being a star is not just about lights and lenses, it’s about discipline and patience.”

The A. R. Murugadoss' directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles, along with others.

The movie shares the tale of Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot (Played by Salman), who embarks on a journey to redeem his past after a tragic accident. He sets out to change the lives of three people and ends up becoming the target of a vengeful politician.

Released in the cinema halls on 30 March, "Sikandar" failed to perform at the box office.

