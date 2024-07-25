Siddhanth Chaturvedi shares a glimpse of his little 'carbon copy'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to social media to share a charming glimpse of his "carbon copy," delighting his fans and followers. The actor, known for his standout performances in movies like 'Gully Boy' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', posted a heartwarming video of a child who is dressed like him, trying to copy his moves.

Commenting on the video Siddhant wrote: “Chota carbon copy.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi swiftly rose to fame with his impressive acting skills and charming persona. His journey from a middle-class boy to one of Bollywood's most promising stars is nothing short of inspiring. With several exciting projects in the pipeline, including the much-anticipated 'Yudhra', Siddhant continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charisma.

Siddhant was recently holidaying in Ladakh and shared several photos and videos from his trip. He also painted beautiful pictures inspired by nature. Siddhanth Chaturvedi has recently been linked to Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, as they have been spotted together during dinner dates.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent post featuring the adorable video of his cute little fan has once again demonstrated the actor's deep appreciation for his supporters. As he continues to shine in the film industry, his fans eagerly await more such heartwarming interactions and glimpses into the life of their favourite star.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.