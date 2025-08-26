Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was recently seen in ‘Dhadak 2’, is getting existential, and exhibited his poetic side.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his routine life. The pictures feature the actor during his gym time, his bare upper body, him going up a trek, and pages from his diary.

He also wrote a poem in the caption, as he wrote, “What did you bring…which got lost? Thus thousands of desires are sold in the market… Just one pen which got lost in this “auto-correct” society. A couple of pens are also lost on which dreams were written and erased. In the fear that ‘someone might see’. That ‘misfit’ shirt which was lying in the cupboard”.

He further mentioned, “Waiting for that one day, this was something old of mine which got lost, just like that all desires are bought today in the pockets of ripped jeans. The dreams which were embarrassing in the pages. today are printed in the newspapers”.

Earlier this month, Siddhant decided to spend a poetic Sunday by coming up with his own rendition of renowned lyricist Shailendra's popular poetry, 'Kal hamara hain'. The 'Dhadak 2' actor recited the beautiful poetry with a guitar, enhancing the meaningful words even more.

Siddhant said, "Gham ki badli mein chamakta ek sitaara hai... aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamara hain. Humko gairon ka nahin apna sahaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai. Gardhishon se haar kar o baithhne waale, tujhko khabar kya apne pairon mein bhi hain chhaale, par nahin rukte ke manzil ne pukaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai".

"Ye kadam aise jo saagar paat dete hain, ye wo iraade hain jo parwat kaat dete hain, swarg in haathon ne dharti par utaara hai apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai. Sach hain duba sa hain dil, jab tak andhera, par is raat ke us paar phir savera hain. Har samander ka kahin to kinaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.