Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's leaked picture fuels speculation of a new project

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) A leaked picture of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday has set the rumor mills buzzing, sparking speculation about a potential new project between the two actors.

A viral photo has surfaced showing the two actors standing with a group of people, while a cameraman captures a shot of Ananya. In the image, Siddhant is seen standing behind Ananya, who is seen in a floral dress. The stunning backdrop features a picturesque landscape, with serene waters and hills in the distance.

Ananya and Siddhant were spotted shooting together at a beautiful location, surrounded by cameras and crew, fueling speculation of a new collaboration. The duo had previously worked together in "Gehraiyaan." The 2022 romantic drama was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah. Gehraiyaan premiered on 11 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Both Siddhant and Ananya are currently juggling packed schedules, with the actor busy working on projects “Dhadak 2,” “Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling,” and a potential project with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her roles in films “Tu Mera Main Tera,” “Chand Mera Dil,” and “Kesari Chapter 2.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi's, “Kesari Chapter 2” also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The action drama, produced by Dharma Productions, is based on the life of renowned lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s. The upcoming project is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire, authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat is the great grandson of C. Sankaran Nair.

The film will be released on April 18, 2025.

In addition, Ananya will reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the popular series “Call Me Bae.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.