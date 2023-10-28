Shyamanand comes face-to-face with Sanjeet Budhwar ahead of MFN’s Main Event

Greater Noida, Oct 27 (IANS) Ahead of Matrix Fight Night’s 13th edition, MFN Featherweight Champion Sanjeet Budhwar came face-to-face against his opponent Shyamanand at a pre-fight press conference on Friday.

MFN 13 will be headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Shyamanand and defending Champion Sanjeet Budhwar for the Featherweight title, a fight that has been in the making for the last three years.

The fans are in a treat for a total of 12 thrilling fights, with the main event putting the spotlight on two Indian MMA superstars.

Shyamanand, who has an impressive record of two consecutive knockout victories against international fighters, is all set for the title challenge in a rematch against Featherweight Champion Sanjeet Budhwar.

In the co-main event, India’s Jason Solomon, the Delhi Don, will be up against Kyrgyzstan’s Darkhanbek Ergeshov.

Addressing the crowd at the MFN 13 Press Conference, MFN co-founder Ayesha Shroff said that the fans are going to witness an action-packed show on Saturday.

“The 13th edition of Matrix Fight Night promises not just fierce competition, but a testament to the fighters’ unwavering dedication. So, brace yourselves for an unforgettable showdown. I am sure that the fans coming to see the fight night will be thoroughly entertained and at the same time will be able to witness thrilling fights between our fighters,” she said.

MFN co-founder Krishna Shroff also hyped up the fight card and said, “In the build-up to the main event of the 13th edition of Matrix Fight Night, the atmosphere is filled with anticipation and the undeniable aura of champions. I would like to wish every fighter the best of luck. All of the fighters will give their everything to put on a scintillating show for the audience. Each and every one of them has worked hard to be here. I am looking forward to tomorrow night. This is definitely one of the most exciting fight cards we’ve had.”

Matrix Fight Night 13 Fight Card:

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 13 CARD:

FEATHERWEIGHT: Satyam Kumar (IND) vs Jatin Choudhary (IND)

FLYWEIGHT: Nongmaithem Bonjovi (IND) vs Arshiyan Memon (IND)

STRAWWEIGHT: Sonam Zomba (IND) vs Rashmi Jain (IND)

FLYWEIGHT: Himanshu Kaushik (IND) vs Musa Raish (IND)

MIDDLEWEIGHT: Dushan Burale (IND) vs Sameer Dhiman (IND)

FLYWEIGHT: Govind Singh Ale (IND) vs Clinton D'Cruz (IND)

BANTAMWEIGHT: Sahil Rana (IND) vs Djordje Stojanovic (SRB)

BANTAMWEIGHT: Yuki Angdembe (NPL) vs Mohammad Mahmoudiyan (IRN)

BANTAMWEIGHT: Mandeep Prajapati (IND) vs Abu Samad (IND)

FEATHERWEIGHT: Abdul Azim Badakhshi (AFG) vs Hae Jin Park (KOR)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.