Israel likely to commence ground operations tonight (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Oct 27(IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is likely to commence ground offensive from Friday night, sources in Israeli intelligence told IANS.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari had also indicated this during a routine media briefing on Friday evening.

He said the IDF is intensifying its efforts, adding that it has launched attacks from air, sea and land.

Hagari also said that during the last few hours, Israel has been shelling in the Gaza Strip.

Rockets were fired towards Israel by Hizobollah from the Northern borders through the day, he said, adding that the IDF has returned fire and killed terrorists who were trying to enter Israel.

