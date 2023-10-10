Shubhangi Atre turns stylist for Angoori bhabhi

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom ’Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, disclosed that she handpicks and purchases all her desi yet glamorous outfits for her character in the show.

The actress also shared insights into the extensive effort invested in picking her costumes in the show, including her recent visit to Indore City, where she effortlessly made a striking style statement.

Speaking about the same, Shubhangi shared: “Every saree or lehenga that Angoori wears in the show is meticulously thought out and crafted with a genuine passion. I dedicate significant effort to choosing, picking, or designing each outfit that graces my character in the show.”

“I take great pride in sharing that all the attire I sport on the show is personally styled by me, resulting in a sizeable and diverse collection. Styling Angoori not only brings me immense joy but also a profound sense of satisfaction. Whenever I shop for Angoori's outfits, I wholeheartedly immerse myself in the process,” she said.

Shubhangi said that from Angoori’s traditional accessories to the sparkling lehengas and even her floral hairbands, she carefully select every element, always mindful of her character's evolving appearance.

“The transformation in my overall look and makeup is noted, as Angoori resonates with numerous viewers, particularly women and homemakers. The jewellery I choose seamlessly blends elegant designs, merging traditional and modern aesthetics to achieve a complete look,” said the actress.

The ‘Kasturi’ fame actress further said: "Recently, during a visit to my hometown Indore to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, I made sure to wear an attire that was both lightweight and vibrant, accompanied by minimal accessories.”

“On the first day, I chose a lemon-yellow saree, perfectly complementing Indore's sunny and bright climate. In the evening, I opted for a white lehenga adorned with dazzling mirror work, creating a dreamy and enchanting look,” she said.

The ‘Havan’ actress said: “The fabric featured an intricate foil mirror and dori work, while the blouse remained elegantly simple and gleaming. The following day, I decided to embrace the festive spirit by adorning myself in a vibrant pink ensemble with a full-sleeved blouse. I am glad people like and appreciate my styling efforts."

The show airs on &TV.

