Shubhangi Atre opens up about her daily eco-friendly habits on World Environment Day 2025

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) On the occasion of World Environment Day, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress Shubhangi Atre opened up about the simple yet impactful eco-friendly habits she follows daily.

Among her sustainable practices, she highlighted the importance of reusing water, demonstrating how small actions can contribute significantly to preserving the environment. Atre shared, “I don’t waste water, and wherever possible, I reuse water. For example, water used for washing vegetables can be used for watering plants. I also make sure to separate wet and dry garbage at home. I avoid plastic, and if I have to use it, I dispose of it properly. I never leave lights or fans on when not in use. These are small steps, but I believe if everyone starts doing them, together we can make a big impact.”

“I plant trees. I have a farmhouse that I made with lot of love. I always wanted an environmentally friendly, near-nature kind of space. I planned and made it a few years ago, and I feel it was the wisest decision. It’s a quick getaway for me away from the hustle and bustle of city life,” she added.

Speaking about the steps needed to protect the environment, she emphasized the power of individual responsibility. “I think the biggest change can happen when people take small responsibilities seriously. Cleanliness is a basic thing. If each person just makes sure not to litter and uses dustbins, we can see a huge difference. Also, schools and families should teach children the importance of a clean environment from a young age. The government can make strict rules, but real change will happen only when people feel it’s their duty, not just someone else's job. Awareness and habits—that's how we bring change.”

Shubhangi Atre further highlights the reality and urgency of global warming, noting that its effects are becoming increasingly noticeable. She mentioned how the weather patterns have grown unpredictable and erratic—rains occur unexpectedly, monsoons arrive earlier than before, winters have become milder, and summers are hotter and longer. Reflecting on her childhood, she recalls how the weather used to be more pleasant and balanced. Now, the changes feel unsettling, with even the air feeling heavier at times. This shift is alarming because it shows the extent to which human activity has disrupted the natural balance of the environment.

“Celebrities do have a voice that reaches many people. When someone famous supports a good cause, it makes people stop and think. Fans often look up to celebrities and follow their actions. So, if a celeb talks about the environment or is seen doing something positive, it can inspire others to do the same. I feel it is our responsibility as public figures to lead by example and use our platforms for something meaningful,” Shubhangi Atre further stated.

Observed every year on June 5, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness and inspire action for environmental protection. The theme for this year highlights the urgent need to put an end to plastic pollution.

