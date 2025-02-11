Shruti Haasan pens heartfelt tribute to departed friend Melanie

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Paying tribute to her departed friend Melanie, with whom she worked in the Hollywood film ‘The Eye’, actress Shruti Haasan on Tuesday penned an emotional post thanking her friend for her “rare brand of lightning energy” and “grace” and “true power”.

Taking to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with Melanie, who, she said had brought the whole team of The Eye together, Shruti wrote, “My dear Melanie,

I will miss you as I type this through tears. I also have a smile on my face for all the amazing memories. You were a force of nature, a true punk rocker and just the most warm and golden heart.”

Pointing out that Melanie believed in the power of women, Shruti further said, “ You believed in the sisterhood and the power of women and you brought us all together for ‘The Eye’ with so much love and energy and passion.”

Stating that working with Melanie had been truly inspiring, Shruti went on to point out that the love and the encouragement she received and the faith Melanie had in her capabilities was beyond what she could fathom.

“I will take that energy and your words ahead in life as a candle of strength. Love you Mel, Thank you for being you - for your rare brand of lightning energy and your grace and true power. Rock ’n’ roll in heaven is as loud as ever,” she signed off.

Shruti Haasan international project ‘The Eye’ has been directed by Daphne Schmon and written by Emily Carlton.

The film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.

Shruti shot for the film in Athens and Corfu. ‘The Eye’ is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a widow who returns to a Greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes.

Apart from Shruti, the film boasts of a stellar starcast with names like Mark Rowley( 'The Last Kingdom', 'One Day'), Anna Savva('True Horror') and Linda Marlowe ('The Duchess') among others.

