Shruti Bisht talks about shooting in Mathura, bond with ‘Mishri’ co-star Megha Chakraborty

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Shruti Bisht shared that she has a "special bond" with her 'Mishri' co-star Megha Chakraborty, and said that from the moment they met, there was an instant connection.

“Megha and I share a truly special bond. From the moment we met, there was an instant connection. She's not just a colleague but an elder sister to me, who understands me in ways few people do,” Shruti said.

The actress said that it is a “pleasure to work with her, and she constantly supports and inspires me to do my best.”

Shruti added: “We laugh together, support each other through tough times, and celebrate each other's successes. Our bond goes beyond work; it's a friendship built on trust, respect, and a lot of shared memories. I hope our camaraderie translates onto the screen, and people will love seeing us."

'Mishri' tells the story of a girl in Mathura, beloved for her luck-bringing charm but burdened by a tough life with her controlling aunt. She has a secret marriage with Namish Taneja’s character Raghav and sees his ex-fiancee, played by Megha, as a sister in the show.

Despite all the struggles, Mishri remains determined to keep their marriage hidden to protect her loved ones.

'Mishri' will premiere on July 3 on Colors.

