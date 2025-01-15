Shreya Chaudhry opens up about her fitness mantra, motivation & more

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) 'Dear Maya’ fame actress Shreya Chaudhry is known for maintaining a perfect physique. Recently, speaking exclusively to IANS, the diva opened up about her fitness regime.

When asked about her go-to routine when short on time, Shreya Choudhry was quoted saying, "When I am short on time, anything related to a cardio exercise. So for me, it would just be like throwing some punches in the air. It's called air boxing, it's something that I do. I also use bands a lot before any shot, just to get my back and my shoulders a little stronger. So, I use these resistance bands.

Later, she was posed with the question, "Do you believe in using fitness apps or personal trainers for better results?" To this, Shreya Choudhry replied, "Absolutely, I think any form of help is always good, especially from somebody who is kind of educated in that field. I think you can do it yourself as well if you can read research papers that are easily available on the internet or follow the right kind of people, but when you seek professional help it only helps, but take the right kind of help, don't just blindly follow anyone".

The actress was further asked how she manages to stay motivated to work out on a lazy day. Replying to this, Shreya Choudhry revealed, "I just see pictures where I am looking fit and I am like okay if I don't work out, I won't look like this. That was on a lighter note. I think the motivation stems from the fact that now it is a part of my lifestyle. The feeling that I get when I feel light and I feel active, I think nothing can compare to that. I have my cheat days. If I am feeling lazy I don't work out that day, but the next day I am like-Okay, now let's get back."

