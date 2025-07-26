Shraddha Kapoor cheers for ‘bhaiya’ Siddhant Kapoor’s performance in ‘Mandala Murders’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has cheered for her brother Siddhant Kapoor’s performance in the latest series “Mandala Murders” and said “my bhaiya packing a punch.”

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a still featuring her brother Siddhant from the Netflix series.

For the caption, she wrote: “My bhaiya packing a punch (sic).”

The show also stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Surveen Chawla. It tells the story of ritualistic murders that shake a small town. A detective and an ex-cop must investigate a mystery with deep ties to their pasts.

Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the show unravels a gripping tale of two detectives on the hunt for answers behind a string of ritualistic killings. The murders appear to be linked to an ancient secret society that has operated in the shadows for centuries.

Mandala Murders, co-directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, started streaming on Netflix from July 25.

Talking about Shraddha, the actress will reportedly be joining hands with ‘Tumbbad’ maker Rahi Anil Barve for her next. Going by the reports, she has signed a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

In addition to this, details regarding Shraddha's other untitled drama with Ektaa were also doing rounds on social media. This yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to mark the reunion of the beloved ‘Aashiqui 2’ pair of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Furthermore, it is being reported that Shraddha is in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Again, no official announcement has been made till now.

She was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.