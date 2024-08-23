Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers set to roar at Indian Racing League 2024

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) As the anticipation builds up for the 2024 edition of the upcoming Indian Racing League (IRL), Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have joined it as the latest entrant and are hoping to set the track on fire at the Madras International Circuit here.

The Indian Racing League is starting on Saturday at the Madras International Circuit. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, which is co-owned by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly have set their eyes on the finishing line as the team is beaming with confidence ahead of the start.

Bengal Tigers owner Rahul Todi expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Indian Racing League, which has quickly become a cornerstone of motorsports in India."

"Our team has trained relentlessly, and we are ready to give our best performance. The combination of local talent and international expertise in our lineup is truly remarkable, and we are confident that the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will make their mark in this prestigious championship," he added.

The 2024 Indian Racing League (IRL) has already sparked anticipation with intense pre-season testing sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday, setting the tone for the season's opening race at the Madras International Circuit this Saturday.

Following the kickoff, the spotlight will move to the Chennai Formula Road Racing Circuit, which is set to host the subcontinent’s inaugural night circuit race from August 30 to September 1. The season will culminate with the grand finale in November 2024.

This year’s IRL boasts an impressive lineup, featuring top Indian drivers like Akhil Rabindra and Nikhil Bohra, along with international stars such as Swiss ace Neel Jani. Competing in city-based teams, these racers are ready to battle it out for supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of motorsport talent from across the globe.

As India’s premier four-wheel racing league and the world’s first gender-neutral racing championship, the IRL is not just about speed—it’s about fostering inclusivity and a fierce competitive spirit. With six teams representing cities across the country, the IRL is redefining motorsports in India, offering a dynamic and diverse racing experience like no other.

