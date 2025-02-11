Show cause notice to Kirodi Lal Meena is an internal party issue: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 11 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Tuesday said that the show cause notice issued to state minister Kirodi Lal Meena is an internal issue of the party.

He said that it becomes necessary for the party to make appropriate decisions for the welfare of the party.

Rathore emphasised that the matter is an internal party issue and urged against a media trial. He asserted that the BJP’s organisational structure is strong and disciplined, with the party committed to making appropriate decisions when necessary.

“If an issue requires attention, the party reviews it thoroughly and takes the necessary steps. Maintaining a proper system within the organisation is crucial to ensuring unity, discipline, and stability,” he said.

Rathore reiterated that the issue is being resolved internally and should not be sensationalised. "Every political organisation faces internal matters, which are addressed based on its principles and values. The BJP functions as a family, where dialogue and guidance are essential for growth. This process is natural in our party," he added.

When asked about reports of violent protests by the minister’s supporters, Rathore dismissed them as “baseless”.

"No such demonstrations have taken place, nor is there any need for them. Our supporters uphold the discipline and decorum of the party. They are dedicated workers who believe in unity and development, not in any form of irregularity," he clarified.

He further stated that the enthusiasm of BJP supporters is the driving force of the party, and their collective energy will be directed toward strengthening the organisation.

"Our focus, as well as that of our government, remains on discussions centred on development. Our goal is to contribute to the progress of Rajasthan and the nation," he claimed.

Rathore also claimed that every BJP worker is dedicated to the national interest. "Our primary duty is to work with discipline and loyalty to contribute to the development of the state and country. The party’s greatest strength lies in its committed and disciplined workers, and it is with their support that we will continue to move forward," he said.

Earlier, Kirodi had accused the BJP government of phone tapping.

