Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

It said that the clearance work of the highway - the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country - is underway.

