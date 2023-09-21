Shooting Championship in Gurgaon to honour the legacy of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Gurugram (Haryana), Sep 21 (IANS) The first-ever Gayatri Devi Goenka Memorial Shooting Championship is set to take place from September 26 to September 29, here at the GD Goenka Shooting Range to pay tribute to the exceptional marksmen and markswomen from across India.

This championship is particularly significant as it honors the legacy of Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medal winner. The GD Goenka Shooting Range, inaugurated in his honour in 2022, has become a beacon for aspiring shooters, providing them with world-class facilities and expert guidance to nurture their talents.

"I congratulate GD Goenka for the facilities they have built and the emphasis they are putting on sports in all their educational institutions. I’m sure the students will win lots of tournaments but the bigger thing they’ll do, is imbibe the values that sportsteachus," Bindra said at the inauguration of the event.

This championship will be conducted using Electronic Scoring Target System (EST). With over 500 participants from all corners of India, the event promises to be a grand spectacle, celebrating the passion and precision of shooters who have excelled in their craft.

