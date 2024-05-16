Shooting: Anjum, Swapnil post first win of Olympic Selection Trials

Bhopal, May 16 (IANS) Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympics quota winner Swapnil Kusale, posted their first victories of the ongoing Rifle and Pistol Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3&4, winning the women’s and men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) OST T3 respectively here at MP State Shooting Academy range on Thursday.

The men’s 3P final was the first event on schedule and Swapnil, who had finished second in qualifications on Wednesday with a score of 587, shot 463.7 to lord it over Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6. Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third, being eliminated after the 44thshot of the 45-shot final.

In the women’s 3P final which followed, Anjum Moudgil shot 463.9 to leave India number one Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind in second. Yet another local, Ashi Chouksey, took third with 447.3.

Other scores of the day;

10M Air Pistol Women OST T3 qualification:

Manu Bhaker (577-24x) 2. Palak (576-16x) 3. Esha Singh (576-14x) 4. Surbhi Rao (574-13x) 5. Rhythm Sangwan (573-17x)

10M Air Pistol Men OST T3 qualification:

Arjun Singh Cheema (583-21x) 2. Ravinder Singh (581-21x) 3. Sarabjot Singh (581-16x) 4. Naveen (579-16x) 5. Varun Tomar (577-18x)

10M Air Rifle Women OST T3 qualification:

Elavenil Valarivan (634.4) 2. Tilottama Sen (632.4) 3. Ramita (630.8) 4. Nancy (629.4) 5. Mehuli Ghosh (628.4)

10M Air Rifle Men OST T3 qualification:

Arjun Babuta (632.2) 2. Rudrankksh Patil (632.0) 3. Sandeep Singh (631.6) 4. Divyansh Singh Panwar (631.4) 5. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (630.5)

