For Shoojit Sircar filmmaking starts from within, audience comes in much later

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian auteur Shoojit Sircar, who is known for films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘October’ and others, has said that he doesn’t expect much from the audience, and for the process of filmmaking starts from within and has little to do with the market.

The director, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released movie ‘I Want To Talk’, spoke with IANS and shared if the weight of expectation limits his creativity over a period of time.

The director told IANS, “No, that's the last thing I expect from the audience to come. Because, first of all, I don't even have an audience in my mind when I make a film. Films, I'm making it for myself first. I have to just watch on my edit table, I can sit down and watch my actors perform and move on. Audience comes quite late”.

He further mentioned, “When the promotion starts then you start expecting that because there is a little monetary thing involved. I know there are various kinds of audience, some will like it, some will not like it. So, I'm not expecting too much from them. I don't think about the opening day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It takes a lot of time”.

“I saw some films of Satyajit Ray quite late in life, I understood them quite late in life, I enjoyed them quite late, that's fine. So, no, I don't have any expectations from the audience”, he added.

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar’s latest movie, ‘I Want To Talk’ has been getting good reviews with praise pouring in for the lead actor Abhishek Bachchan from all quarters.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under the banner of Rising Sun Films.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.