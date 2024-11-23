Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Sen reunite on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ saw actor Abhishek Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar and Arjun Sen gracing the show. Arjun is the one who inspired the movie ‘I Want to Talk’ which stars Abhishek in the lead, and is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The three joined the show host, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on stage. The character of Arjun Sen, a pivotal figure in the film, is inspired by a person who is not only integral to the story but also a friend of Shoojit Sircar. Arjun Sen’s life and experiences played a key role in shaping the emotional depth of the film.

‘I Want to Talk’, which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, is getting immense praise from the audience and critics alike. Celebrities have taken to social media to share their admiration, with Anil Kapoor tweeting, "Shoojit Sircar once again proves why he's one of the best. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerhouse performance in #IWantToTalk. A must-watch”.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also heaped praise on the film, as she wrote, "Brilliant storytelling meets heartfelt performances. Kudos to Shoojit and the entire team of #IWantToTalk."

In the latest episode, viewers will witness a unique conversation between the real and reel versions of Arjun Sen. While Shoojit Sircar shares insights into the filmmaking process, Abhishek Bachchan reflects on how playing this character gave him the chance to connect with a man whose wisdom and life journey profoundly influenced the narrative of I Want to Talk.

‘I Want to Talk’ also stars Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.