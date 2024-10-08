Shoojit Sircar to 2024 National Award winners: Indian cinema industry’s full of extraordinary makers, performers

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has congratulated the 2024 National Film Awards winners and said that the Indian cinema industry is full of extraordinary makers, performers and technicians.

Shoojit said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of this year’s National Film Awards. Such moments are indeed special when we get to see such exceptional talents being recognised by the highest honour in the country.”

“The Indian cinema industry is full of such extraordinary makers, technicians, and performers, and I wish we get to witness more and more such remarkable creations,” Sircar said.

Sircar has been a part of the industry for almost two decades and has been feted with around 13 National Awards. In a spectacular journey, Sicar has worked on films such as “Vicky Donor”, “Pink”, “Sardar Udham”, which was honoured with five National Awards for showcasing the story of Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh, known for assassinating the British officer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On Tuesday, Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty was feted with the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 70th edition of the National Film Awards for his work in the landslide hit 'Kantara'.

He said after the National Award ceremony in Delhi, “I feel extremely proud and glad to have received the National Award as it gives recognition to the Kannada film industry."

"It gives motivation to the upcoming generations of actors and filmmakers of the regional film industries of India, and they feel charged up to perform better in pursuit of national recognition”.

Rishab added that for him and his contemporaries, it allows us to push the envelope as getting a National Award is a huge responsibility as much as it is an honour.

“It gives us the responsibility to strive hard and chase excellence”.

Rishab Shetty is currently busy putting together the prequel to the film, “Kantara: Chapter 1”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.