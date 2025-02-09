Shivangi Verma reveals why she agreed to play Prabhu Deva’s love interest in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Shivangi Verma recently opened up about her decision to play the love interest of Prabhu Deva in the film “Badass Ravi Kumar.”

The actress revealed the factors that led her to take on the role and how she prepared for the character. Shivangi, who appeared in a cameo role alongside Prabhu Deva in "Badass Ravi Kumar," expressed her excitement about being part of the project. Although her role is brief, she treasures the opportunity to work with Prabhu and values the experience gained from the collaboration.

Verma shared, “I am opposite Prabhu Deva, playing his girlfriend. It’s a tiny role, but I said yes to it because it was a Himesh Reshammiya project, and this is my second collaboration with him. The film has finally hit the screens, and the audience response has been incredible! Honestly, the only reason I said yes to this film was Himesh Reshammiya. I’ve always been a fan of his, and this being my second project with him makes it even more special. The energy, vision, and passion he brings to every project are simply unmatched.”

“What makes this film even closer to my heart is that the song I did with Himesh, ‘Tere Pyar Mein,’ from Suroor 2021, is featured in this movie as well! The only twist? This time, he’s performing it with another heroine! But the magic of the song remains the same, and I know the audience is going to go Wow when they experience it on the big screen. Badass Ravi Kumar is everything you expect from a Himesh Reshammiya film—high-energy, super entertaining, full of life, and packed with knowledge! With his vision, nothing can go wrong. The audience is in for a ride they’ll never forget,” she added.

Shivangi went on to mention, “The entire journey from Mumbai to Muscat for my shoot was incredibly smooth and effortless. From day one, everything felt familiar and comfortable. My first day was all about the costume trial, and to my delight, the team was the same as my first album with Himesh Reshammiya. Seeing familiar faces instantly made me feel at home, and I knew this was going to be a special experience.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Verma revealed, “I’m already shooting for another film. This one is opposite veteran actor Govind Namdev, Sir, and I’m just about to finish my third schedule. Fingers crossed—hoping for the best. God is kind.”

