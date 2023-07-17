Shiv Sena (UBT) to enroll one lakh workers in U.P

Lucknow, July 17 (IANS) Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) unit in Uttar Pradesh has decided to enroll one lakh Shiv Sainiks in the state in order to expand the party’s base.As part of the enrollment drive, the party will go door-to-door and contact families of those who are living in Mumbai in order to muster support for the upcoming BMC polls.

Party secretary Vishwajeet Singh said that the state unit would seek help for flood victims in UP and also distribute fruits to kanwariyas.

--IANS

amita/shb



Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.