Shiv Sena accuses UBT faction MPs of spreading misinformation about Army; seeks investigation

Thane, May 12 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP, Naresh Mhaske, on Monday urged the Central Government to investigate and file sedition charges against Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Indian Army and casting doubts on the recently-conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’.

At the press conference Mhaske sharply criticised the two MPs, claiming, “The language of Pakistan is coming from the mouths of Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant. By questioning the actions of our armed forces, they are acting like spokespersons for the Pakistani Army.”

He accused both MPs of creating an atmosphere of suspicion around the Indian Army’s operations over the past two days.

“Who was Arvind Sawant referring to with the phrase ‘Gire toh bhi tang upar’? Our Air Force pilots are alert and awaiting orders. Such a comment insults their courage and readiness,” Mhaske stated.

Emphasising the apolitical and national character of the armed forces, Mhaske stated, “The Indian Army belongs to the country — not to any political party — and it deserves the complete trust of every citizen. Even when the Army presents photo and video evidence, if you still choose to question them and spread doubt, it is not just an insult, it is treason.”

Recalling historical examples, Mhaske noted that during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, even when Pakistani media falsely claimed victory, leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balasaheb Thackeray stood by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Today’s Opposition must show similar unity and faith in the armed forces. Will you trust the Pakistani Army, US President Donald Trump, or your own Indian Army?” he asked.

Criticising Raut further, Mhaske remarked, “Raut sounds like he wants to be the spokesperson for the Pakistani Army or an editor at a Pakistani newspaper.”

He also questioned why Raut did not invoke Indira Gandhi’s legacy during the 2006 Mumbai train blasts or the 2008 terror attacks. “At that time, Dr. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was (NAC) incharge. Why didn’t Raut demand surgical strikes then?” Mhaske asked.

He demanded that the statements of Raut and Sawant be thoroughly investigated and that strict legal action be taken against them for attempting to undermine the credibility of the Indian Army.

Mhaske accused the MPs of treating the Indian Army’s bravery like a local Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, or Municipal election issue. “If you speak the language of Pakistan, then maybe you should contest elections from Rawalpindi or Lahore,” he taunted.

