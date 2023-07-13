For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo, who is known for hits like 'Ilzaam', 'Aaya Na Tu', 'Danger' and 'Aaya Na Tu', has dropped another new track titled 'Sach Bata Mujhe' in collaboration with singer-actress Shirley Setia.

'Sach Bata Mujhe' is the second track from Arjun's album 'Industry 2', the first track that hit the airwaves was 'Danger'.

'Sach Bata Mujhe' is a romantic song and showcases the story of two lovers expressing their emotions to each other and exploring their journey together. The song has been shot in beautiful locales.

Opening up about his experience of creating this song, Arjun Kanungo said: "'Sach Bata Mujhe' is such a special song and definitely made with a lot of love. It's the season of romance and I thought what better time to bring this song out for the audiences. Collaborating with Shirley was a lovely experience and we are hopeful that the audiences will enjoy and resonate with 'Sach Bata Mujhe'."

For Shirley, the best part about working on the song was shooting for the music video in Tokyo with a crew completely dedicated to their work.

Shirley said: "Working on 'Sach Bata Mujhe' with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me. We've created something very special, and have put in hours of hard work in India, and in an entirely new country to bring the most authentic experience to our fans. Shooting in Tokyo with the nicest and most hardworking bunch of people definitely had to be the best part of creating this album for me. 'Sach Bata Mujhe' is this very easy going kind of a song, which you'd want to hear on repeat."

Comprising a total of ten songs, 'Industry 2' album is written, sung, and produced by Arjun Kanungo and is expected to release soon.

