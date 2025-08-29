Shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones grew 15 pc in Q2, 32 pc surge in exports

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones grew 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April–June quarter of 2025 (Q1 FY26), boosted by a 32 per cent surge in exports and an 8 per cent rise in domestic sell-in, a new report said on Friday.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest ‘Make in India Tracker’, Dixon Technologies emerged as the country’s largest smartphone manufacturer by shipments for the first time, recording an impressive 196 per cent annual growth.

The company climbed from sixth place a year ago, supported by rising orders from Motorola, Transsion brands, Xiaomi and realme.

Foxconn Hon Hai secured the second spot with 71 per cent growth, driven by strong iPhone exports.

Bhagwati Products Limited (BPL), which produces devices for vivo and OPPO, entered the top five manufacturers for the first time and became the fastest-growing player, with production crossing 2 million units per month.

Tata also reported steady gains, led by both domestic and export demand.

Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said Indian EMS (electronics manufacturing services) players are now playing a bigger role as global and Chinese smartphone brands increasingly outsource production to them.

“Going forward, we expect the EMS landscape to expand in India, with local manufacturers benefiting. The government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme and partnerships with global ODMs will be crucial for the growth of the electronics manufacturing supply chain,” he noted.

This growth comes against the backdrop of India’s rapid rise as a global mobile manufacturing hub.

As reported earlier in Parliament, mobile phone exports have jumped 127 times in the past decade -- from just Rs 0.01 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Production has grown 28-fold during the same period, and the number of mobile manufacturing units has expanded from just two in 2014 to more than 300 in 2025.

Thanks to flagship government schemes such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, and SPECS, India has transformed from a heavy importer of mobile phones to near self-reliance, while creating an estimated 25 lakh jobs across the electronics sector.

