Shinde announces hike in assistance under Ladki Bahin scheme 'after retaining power'

Pune, Aug 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday at the statewide launch programme of the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, announced that the MahaYuti government will increase in phases the monthly financial aid to Rs 2,500 and later Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 1,500 given to the eligible women beneficiaries from the age group of 21 to 65 years after being voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

Shinde also called upon the women participants at the function to vote for the MahaYuti so that the implementation of a slew of welfare and development schemes including the Ladki Bahin scheme continue.

Although the main function was held in Pune, similar functions for the launch of the Ladki Bahin scheme took place in all districts.

Shinde slammed the opposition for criticising the MahaYuti government on the Ladki Bahin scheme while urging the women participants to show them (the opposition) their place at the right time.

"The stepbrothers are making false accusations. The opposition is saying that the scheme is fraudulent and it is an election gimmick. They went to court against this scheme which is meant to make women self-reliant and empowered. However, the court slammed them as it ruled in the favour of the scheme," he said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the government has done financial planning for the full year for the implementation of Ladki Bahin and other welfare and development schemes.

"The opponents are saying what will happen to women after receiving Rs 1,500. But those who are born with a golden spoon in the mouth will not understand the value of Rs 1,500. I see tears of joy in the eyes of many sisters and respect for the government. What else do you need? It is a sincere wish that happy days come in the lives of my sisters," he added.

Without naming his former boss and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took a swipe at him saying: "Those who know only Hum Do Hamare Do will not know the value of Rs 1,500. What do they know about poverty? I also come from a farming family. I know how my mother used to work. I have witnessed how my parents suffered. We have struggled."

He further said: "Ours is Dena Bank not Lena Bank as the government is trying to bring happy days in the life of ordinary brothers and sisters and senior citizens."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it amply clear that the Ladki Bahin scheme will not be closed saying that is the MahaYuti government's resolve to implement it so that the eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500.

"Those women who have registered till July 31 have received money directly in their bank accounts. Those who will enrol up to August 31 will also get the money after the scrutiny of their applications," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the eligible women beneficiaries will receive Rs 90,000 in the next five years. He also urged the women participants to re-elect the MahaYuti government in the assembly election.

"In order to maintain the continuity, give MahaYuti another chance for the next five years so that the government can pay Rs 90,000 (Rs 1,500 per month). We keep our word," he added.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said that under Ladki Bahin scheme, which was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in annual budget on June 28, the government has deposited through direct bank transfer Rs 3,000 crore for July and August to 1.08 crore eligible women beneficiaries as on date.

"This is a record. The government had set the target of depositing the assistance before the auspicious Raksha Bandhan which falls on August 19," she said.

Tatkare said that the government hopes to provide aid to over 2.50 crore eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

