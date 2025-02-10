Mahesh Babu, Namrata's 20th Wedding Anniversary: Shilpa Shirodkar shares heart-melting note

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) On her sister Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's 20th anniversary, former “Bigg Boss 18” Shilpa Shirodkar penned a heart-melting note for the “most adorable couple.”

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where she shared an adorable picture of Namrata and Mahesh posing on the streets of an international locale.

“To the most adorable couple I know… Every moment I witness of you two, defines the true meaning of friendship, companionship and pure love. The warmth you two bring into your beautiful bond makes it even more special,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

She added: “20 years ago, my Chin found her soulmate. Chintukli, the amazing and supportive wife that you are and Mahesh, the incredible husband that you are, you two were bound to raise such an adorable family!”

“Wishing you many more years of happiness, laughter, and love. May your bond continue to grow stronger with every passing day. Happy 20th anniversary, my dear Chin & Mahesh!”

Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra give hilarious spin to song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane’

Earlier this week, Shilpa and “Bigg Boss 18” Karanveer Mehra channeled their inner Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as they recreated the iconic song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane.’

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of the two recreating the piano moment from the song, which has been sung by Udit Narayan. In the clip, Karan is seen posing as if he is playing the piano while Shilpa is seen dancing next to it and then bursting into laughter.

The winner of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is also seen mouthing the lyrics of the track, which is from the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.

“Mera pagal dost karanveer mehra Chum Darang see what all hes making me do” Shilpa wrote.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

