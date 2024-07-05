Shilpa Shetty's emotional b'day wish for Geeta Kapur: 'Mai uska saath kabhi nahi chhodungi'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty shared an emotional video on Friday, extending birthday wishes to choreographer Geeta Kapur on her 51st birthday, saying, 'mai uska saath kabhi nahi chodhungi' (I will never leave her).

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers on Instagram, posted a video from the set of a show.

In the video, the 'Baazigar' actress expressed, "Geeta ko pata hai mai uska sath kabhi nahi chodhungi. Aur wo bole ya nahi bole mujhe pata hai wo mera sath nahi chodhegi. Behan love you.." (Geeta knows that I will never leave her. And whether she speaks or not, I know she will not leave me. I love you.)

Shilpa also penned a heartfelt note for Geeta, saying: "Happy birthday Geets... Wishing you a world full of happiness! Sending you lots of love, warm hugs, and endless blessings of great health always!"

Shilpa and Geeta have shared screen space as judges on the dance reality show 'Super Dancer' for four consecutive seasons.

Geeta Kapur began her career at the age of 17, joining the troupe of Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. She later assisted Farah in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Mohabbatein', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Om Shanti Om'.

She has choreographed for numerous Bollywood films, including 'Fiza', 'Asoka', 'Saathiya', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', 'Aladin', and 'Sheila Ki Jawani' from 'Tees Maar Khan', among others.

Kapur made her television debut with the reality show 'Dance India Dance 1' in 2008, alongside co-judges Terrence Lewis and Remo D'Souza.

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently appeared as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Her upcoming project includes 'KD'.

