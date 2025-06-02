Shilpa Shetty shares what keeps her motivated on her last working day before vacation

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to show what keeps her going, even on the busiest of days.

As Shetty wrapped up her last working day before heading off on vacation, the actress shared a dose of motivation with her followers. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhadkan' actress posted a fun reel of herself wherein she is seen expressing her excitement through dance and goofy expressions. The hilarious clip begins with Shilpa dressed in a nightsuit, then cuts to her in sporty athleisure, working out in the washroom in a playful, funny style.

Sharing this funny reel, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress captioned it, “My motivation on the last day of work..just before I leave for my holiday. #HolidayMotivation #VacationMood #VacayMode #MorningMotivation #HypeGirl #Fun #Crazy.”

Shilpa Shetty is very active on Instagram, often sharing glimpses of her fitness routine — from intense workout sessions and yoga flows to her light-hearted ‘Sunday Binge’ moments. Notably, the actress also frequently gives shout-outs to her husband Raj Kundra and recently penned a heartfelt note appreciating him for his work on the project ‘The Traitors.’

Sharing his posters from Amazon Prime Video India’s latest venture, Shilpa wrote, “Woohoo... can’t wait to watch this one!!! All the best, my Cookie @onlyrajkundra#TheTraitorsOnPrime @primevideoin.”

“The Traitors," India’s adaptation of the widely acclaimed psychological reality format, was officially launched on May 30 in a grand event, with filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed as its host. Raj Kundra grabbed the attention at the trailer launch with his transformation. When questioned about his strategy, Kundra cleverly referenced his past, saying, “Whenever I’ve worn a mask, people have wondered what I’m hiding. That mystery could work in my favour here.” He also humorously added, “Since Karan Johar is hosting, I’m definitely playing my ‘nepo husband’ card!”

Set against the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, "The Traitors" also stars Anshula Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Apoorva, Harsh Gujral, Elnaaz Norouzi, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chhabra, and several others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.