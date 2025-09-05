Shilpa Shetty gets her ‘first autograph’ from her ‘forever hero’ Raj Kundra

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty got her very first autograph from her husband Raj Kundra, whom she called her forever hero, as his Punjabi film “Mehar” hit the screens on Friday.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her, Raj and their son Viaan at a theatre. The actress was seen getting an autograph from Raj on a tissue paper.

In the clip, Shilpa is heard saying: “First autograph. Abhi tak cheque par leti thi main.”

Raj read out the message he wrote for Shilpa. He said: “Raj loves you only.”

She wrote as the caption: “My first autograph from my forever Hero Wishing you all the best for your foray into the Punjabi film industry. I’m beyond proud of you and your honest performance in Mehar.. May this film bring you huge success.”

“On the brink of a new start, Wishing you and the entire team of Mehar all the luck for the release today. Rab MEHAR kare.”

In February 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on 22 November 2009. She gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

“Mehar” is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family.

Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.