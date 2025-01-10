Shilpa Shetty channels her inner foodie in her latest post

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty is considered to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Despite being a mom of two, the 'Sukhee' star can give the young actresses a run for their money. Her recent Insta post is a testimony to her love for organic food.

Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on her IG where she can be seen relishing some fresh strawberries while getting her makeup done. We can also hear her saying, "Mahabaleshwar ki strawberries(strawberries from Mahabaleshwar", to which her makeup artist replies, "par ap Mahabaleshwar to nahi gaye (But you did not go to Mahabaleshwar)". Reacting to this, the diva says "Mahabaleshwar ghar par aa gaya hai ("Mahabaleshwar has come to our home)"

Shilpa Shetty's post had the caption, "From the red soils of Mahabaleshwar to your plate, farm-fresh strawberries are a burst of sweetness! Handpicked with love, they deliver the true taste of nature straight to you."

Just recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on social media of a fun banter with her son, Viaan. The clip starts with her being engrossed in her phone while standing near her kitchen sink. While she scrolls through her mobile, she comes across a few words did does not resonate with.

Seeking help of her son, the stunner asked, “What do Idk and Idc mean?" To this, her 12-year-old replies, “I don’t know" and “I don’t care". Shilpa Shetty mistakingly feels that Viaan’s words are intended for her, and fails to realize that he had just shared the full forms. As Viaan asked his mom, “Also mom, what’s for dinner?" She replied, “I don’t know and I don’t care". This leaves the little one stunned. Sharing the post on IG, Shilpa Shetty wrote. “Tit for Tat, for my little brat".

Reacting to the video, Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty penned in the comment section, “Hahahaha viaaniiis reaction at the end was the cutest!!!!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.