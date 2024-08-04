Shilpa, Shamita Shetty celebrate ‘Sisters Day’, say ‘my forever’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty celebrated their bond on "Sister's Day" on Sunday by tagging each other as their "forevers."

Shilpa shared a reel on Instagram, which also features Shamita. The clip features beautiful moments the two sisters have spent together along with the song “Belong Together (Sped Up)” by Lucky Socks.

The caption read: “My forever +1 infinity (emoji) #sistersday #blessed #gratitude #family”.

National Sister's Day was first celebrated on August 4, 2024, highlighting the special bond between sisters.

Both Shamita and Shilpa are avid social media users. They keep sharing a glimpse into their personal and professional lives to keep their fans updated.

Recently, Shamita shared a video of her relishing the local cuisine of Uttarakhand. She shared a video of herself in a hotel room trying the flavours of the state.

In the clip, she said in the video that she loves trying local cuisine. She was in Dehradun and could be seen indulging in jakhiya rice, hemp paneer, kumaoni raita, kheer made from red rice, and rotis made from ragi.

"Indulging in the delectable flavours of a traditional thali. Thank you Chef Kadir for preparing this feast," she wrote as the caption.

Shamita made her debut with the romantic drama, “Mohabbatein”. She also participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 15”, and finished at fourth place. She was last seen in “The Tenant”.

Talking about Shilpa, she has been one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema in the 1990s and has worked in films such as “Baazigar”, “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, “Jaanwar”, “Dhadkan”, “Aakrosh”, “Shool”, “Phir Milenge”, “Dishkiyaoon” and “Sukhee”.

She will next be seen in “KD – The Devil”, a Kannada language film by Prem. the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi to name a few.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.