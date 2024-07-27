Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy reflect on their 25 years of creative collaboration

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, who predominantly work in Bengali cinema, have marked 25 years of their collaborative journey.

The partnership began in television in 1999 and transitioned to feature films with their Bengali debut, 'Icche', which was released in 2011.

Reflecting on their journey, Shiboprosad told IANS: “Twenty-five years ago, Nandita and I embarked on a journey of working together. We began as screenplay writers, crafting scripts for Director Niteish Roy. Our first script was 'Alik Sukh', which we later directed ourselves. Following that, we wrote 'Icche'. Throughout this 25-year journey, Nandita Di has been both my partner and my guru.”

He added that in the films where he acted, she was his director. Being senior to him, her experiences have been invaluable in many situations.

Talking about their debut film, Shiboprosad said: “ 'Icche' holds a special place in our hearts as it marked our debut. We have poured our hearts into every project with passion and conviction. Our aim has always been to provide a platform for others to showcase their talents. As audience preferences have evolved over time, we have also adapted to meet these changing tastes.”

This year, they have 'Bohurupi' lined up for release, which Shiboprosad describes as one of their most challenging projects to date.

Nandita Roy shared her thoughts with IANS, saying, “Our journey together began nearly more than two decades ago, and it has been nothing short of extraordinary. From pioneering ETV Bangla to establishing Windows Production in 2002, Shiboprosad and I have shared a vision of creating meaningful and impactful cinema.”

She also mentioned their significant milestone in Hindi cinema with' Shastry Vs Shastry'.

“Additionally, our foray into Hindi cinema with 'Shastry Vs Shastry', an official remake of our Bengali film 'Posto', has been a significant milestone. The film was also honoured with a special screening at the Rajya Sabha on March 23, 2024, at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building," she added.

The duo has directed 15 films together. Their latest ventures, 'Bohurupi' and 'Aamar Boss', are set to release during Durga Puja and Christmas 2024, respectively.

On Saturday, they unveiled the motion poster for 'Bohurupi', featuring Shiboprosad as Bikram with footwear hung around his neck, showcasing events from a different timeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.