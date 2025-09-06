Shekhar Kapur reflects on a moving incident from his past

Mumbai Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood ace director Shekhar Kapur seems to have taken a trip down memory lane and reflected back on a heartwarming excerpt of his life, circling back to his younger days.

Sharing the anecdote in his beautiful storytelling format, Shekhar Kapur wrote, "She was on the boat next to mine... we never asked each other anything... not even our names... it's what happens when you fall in love at that age. Nothing matters except you are both there. Here and now. I was 22 and she was... I guess... 18... I never asked... Our Boats were docked together in the old port of Ibiza. The next day she was sailing off to South America. She and her family. For a year they planned to sail down the coast of South America."

"As dawn was breaking their boat was getting ready to leave... "Come with us...", she said. I really wanted to. I asked my friends on whose boat I was on... can I ? They just shrugged their shoulders... we were in our early 20's and always ready to drift... I didn't go... we held each other for as long as we could... didn't stop looking at each other as her boat left the shore... It was the most heartbreaking sunrise ever... I always wondered. What if I had just taken that one step from my boat to hers. I wanted to... really wanted to, she implored me... I didn’t... Where would I have been today ?... sailing down the coast of South America... perhaps not a film maker... but perhaps even something more exciting... and her? Where was she now? For so many years or so... years in which life took so many turns... turns full of joy, heartbreak, agony, of love given and love accepted... of joy and of tragedy... of decisions made or not made, of moments that lingered... wondering whether I was in charge of my destiny or some greater force was in play..."

It further read, "Sitting today on my flight to New York... the bar of the aircraft... chatting to the Air Hostess. Who is studying 'Vedic Astrology ! Unusual for someone that is Swiss .. but perhaps those conversations were provoking these thoughts... across from me there are these noisy little kids... noisy but charming with their very Spanish accents... their mother or someone in charge... comes and apologises... and feels compelled, perhaps out of politeness, to ask where I was from... India... I said 'Oh ... I once met a very charming Indian boy ... many years ago ... on a boat next to ours ...#love #destiny #sailing #ibiza #flight #choices #hearbreak" It's not clear whether this was his own story or a figment of his beautiful imagination, but whatever it may be, Kapurs art of storytelling is unmatchable!"

Kapur has written with so much conviction that you can almost envision the entire happening clearly in your mind's eye. Not just his caption; his art of storytelling is visible through his movies.

'Bandit Queen', 'Masoom', 'Mr India', 'Elizabeth' primarily speaks of his beautiful vision and penning ability.

