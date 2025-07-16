Shekhar Kapur poses a big question on the future of coaching classes in the light of AI

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has posed a big question on the future of coaching classes in the light of constant advancement in the field of AI.

Taking to his X timeline, Shekhar shared that as he was recently driving from Delhi to Mussoorie, he noticed the huge number of signboards for coaching classes.

The 'Mr India' maker revealed that the urge to get a certificate in an attempt to procure a nice job has turned the coaching classes into a $ 25 billion industry.

"The informal unregulated education sector in India .. Coaching classes etc is estimated to be worth about $ 25 billion. Spread across both the Urban and rural areas .. parents , middle and lower class, desperately need their kids to have some certificate that proves they have some education ... a certificate ! That enables them to potentially get a job .. potentially be recruited .. but all potentially," he wrote.

Shekhar pointed out that AI is also capable of providing the same education in the comfort of one's home, and that too at a much cheaper rate; however, one thing it lacks is a certificate.

"Why do you need a certificate .. because any recruitment for a job needs that certificate ... Job? Recruitment ? Certificate ? .. AI is soon not only going to change the nature of recruitment... but also the nature of job," he added.

Shekhar is of the opinion that AI will soon give every job seeker the ability, and the power of exploring their own abilities - something beyond the coaching class certificate.

"We are heading to a time where everyone will be their own CEO," he concluded.

On the professional front, Shekhar is currently working on the sequel of his iconic drama "Masoom"- "Masoom, the next generation", which is expected to star Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Shabana Azmi, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

