Shekhar Kapur expresses concern over Delhi’s pollution

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Masoom’, is concerned about the growing pollution levels in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a hazy picture of Delhi’s cityscape blanketed in the smog.

He penned a long note in the caption talking about how much times have changed.

He wrote, “Yes, it’s polluted. Yes ,it is not what Delhi was 50 years ago when I lay on the terrace of our house at night and stared at the night sky and could often see the Milky Way. The wondering about the night sky when I asked my mother ‘How far does space go?’ ‘Forever .. my son .. forever’, Those Words. Yes, the terrace of our house in unpolluted Delhi that created the desire, no, not desire but need to tell stories”.

He further mentioned, “For there is no definition, nothing in physics, nothing in our imagination .. that can define ‘forever’ except by telling a story. And so as a kid, overwhelmed by the ‘forevereverness’ of space I said those magic words to myself: ‘Once upon a time’, and have been repeating those words to myself ever since again and again for story telling is our survival kit. It all started lying on my Charpai on the terrace in Delhi. How could I ever forget Delhi? And so this picture of Delhi from the window of my hotel room .. #stories #forever #dehi #space #milkyway #storytelling #space @kaverikapur @sohaila.kapur”.

Earlier, the director took to his Instagram, and pondered over solitude and loneliness, and what separates the two. He shared a picture of the famous sculpture ‘The Thinker’ by Auguste Rodin which depicts a nude male figure sitting on a rock in deep thought.

The filmmaker shared that he actually never knows when he gets lonely except when he suddenly feels intense pangs of loneliness.

