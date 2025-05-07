Shehnaaz Gill, Rithvikk Dhanjani & Karan Veer Mehra goes back to acting school

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) A couple of members from the entertainment industry, including Karan Veer Mehra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kubbra Sait, Munawar Faruqui, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Mallika Dua, and Kunal Kapoor, decided to go back to acting school with actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek into a fruitful session and wrote, "The honesty, the laughter, and the beautiful, non-judgmental energy in the room. Thank you to everyone I shared the space with, and a big thanks to our @saurabhsachdeva77 sir for guiding us with so much humility and kindness."

Rithvikk Dhanjani wrote, "Vulnerability is the sharpest sword one can have, the idea of being, as opposed to just existing is the most liberating feeling…Diving deep within your own skin is where you find the light and that’s what @saurabhsachdeva77 sir brings us back to every time when we feel overstimulated by the noise around us."

"Sharing space with these beautiful souls has been a spark of the ‘infinite’ in a single moment…every single breath felt like a symphony of emotions…each and everyone in this bunch helped me to be more in touch with myself…What a blessing is this craft and the job I do, to be able to feel and connect so deeply with everything and everyone around me… I am #Blessed," he added.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared on social media, "Had such an amazing experience with this talented (and slightly mad) gang! I Learned so much, discovered new tools, and really stretched as an actor.. bohot time ke baad itna Mazza aaya! Thank you @saurabhsachdeva77 for creating such a safe space and for pushing us to be better performers and humans!"

On Tuesday, Karan Veer Mehra dropped an image on his Instagram story, where he is seen sitting inside an auditorium. In the selfie, the 'Bigg Boss 18' winner was seen posing with Shehnaaz Gill, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ankush Bahuguna.

It is yet to be known if all of these actors are working on a new project together.

