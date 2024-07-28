Shehnaaz Gill ‘felt a ghost’ in her room: There were negative energies

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently touring the US, claimed she "felt a ghost" in her room and sensed some "negative energies" while in Miami.

Shehnaaz shared a vlog on YouTube on Sunday, where she was seen exploring the streets of Miami with her brother Shehbaz and other family members.

The vlog showed her visiting a makeup store and stopping by a restaurant to enjoy some carrot juice.

During a brief walk, Shehnaaz asked her cousin to recount what had happened the previous night.

Her cousin responded, "There was a ghost in the room."

Shehnaaz then elaborated, "Guys, we experienced something. There were some negative energies in our room. She will explain it better and then share what Shehbaz did."

Her cousin explained how they all slept during the wee hours but were awakened by a strange sound.

Shehnaaz added that Shehbaz was so scared he refused to enter the room until everyone else was there. He justified his actions by saying, "How will I save you if I am not safe?"

The vlog continued with Shehnaaz showing herself spending time on the beach and meeting some fans.

Shehnaaz began her career in the world of glamour as a model and featured in a music video in 2015 titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. She entered the Punjabi cinema scene in 2017 with 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

Her life took a significant turn in 2019 when she participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan.

The actress gained a massive fanbase after finishing third in the show, which was won by the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz has also appeared in films such as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Thank You for Coming'.

