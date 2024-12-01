Shehnaaz Gill celebrates self-love and inner peace

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her striking presence on social media, recently shared a video of herself along with an inspiring message about self-love.

On Friday, the actress posted a video where she is seen walking down a road, effortlessly posing for the camera as she embraces the moment. Gill captioned the post with a powerful message, “Life feels lighter and brighter when you learn to enjoy your own company. It’s the most peaceful kind of happiness. #shehnaazgill.”

In the clip, Shehnaaz could be seen striking different happy poses for the camera. She looked uber cool in a kurti top paired with jeans and shoes. She also added Amit Malsar’s popular song “Jo Tum Mere Ho.”

Her message struck a chord with fans, emphasizing the importance of self-love and the joy that comes from being content in one’s own company. Echoing similar sentiments, one fan said, “Absolutely true. We always need to make time for our own selves. It’s a wonderful way to look after our own mind to stay healthy. Look terrific and always be happy. Always supporting you. #ShehnaazGill.”

Another wrote, “Very well said @shehnaazgill Love your own company..the most peaceful and blissful gorgeous superstar #shehnaazgill.”

The ‘Honsla Rakh’ had earlier dropped a video of herself dancing to a classic Punjabi track. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “aajao bhangra payiye ….. buraahhhhhhhhh.”

On the work front, the 31-year-old actress gained widespread recognition after competing on the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”, where she finished in third place. She has since appeared in several successful Punjabi films, including “Sat Shri Akaal England," “Kala Shah Kala," "Daaka," and “Honsla Rakh.” In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

On November 22, she shared a photo on Instagram, posing with the film's clapboard, captioning it: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.