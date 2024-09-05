Shefali Shah learnt a lot from ‘jungle gym’: It taught me that to climb you have to fall

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) On the occasion of Teacher's Day on Thursday, actress Shefali Shah shared that the “jungle gym” taught her that to climb you one has to fall and when there are more people involved there is no need to climb on each other.

Shefali took to Instagram, where she is seen posing next to a jungle gym and wrote: “I don’t have a picture of my teachers, but this jungle gym did teach me a lot. It taught me that to climb you have to fall and when you fall you brush your knees, put a band-aid and try climbing again.”

“It also taught me that when there are more people involved don’t climb on each other, don’t step on each other's toes rather make space for everyone to work together,” she wrote.

The actress concluded the post: “ It also taught me that when you are trying to climb on the jungle gym you will get messy, you will get dirty but if you didn’t how would you know if it was good or bad. And a jungle gym changes forms in the play ground, in school, in life... It’s not easy but all the trouble is going to be worth the picture you’ll have etched on time. #HappyTeachersDay.”

Recently, the actress expressed her desire to work in Telugu films as she said they perfectly blend grandeur with the art of storytelling.

She had said: "I truly admire Telugu cinema. I think they perfectly blend grandeur with the art of storytelling. Look at their films, whether it's the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘RRR’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ or ‘Sita Ramam’—they are truly magical.

“I would love to work with them if given a chance."

Talking about her upcoming work, Shefali will soon be seen with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bannerjee in “Hisaab”, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

It was on July 1, when the announcement was made on Instagram by the official handle of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. The production company shared a picture of the film’s clapboard kept next to a small temple on the sets.

Shefali started her journey in Hindi cinema in 1995 with a small role in 'Rangeela'. She was then seen in films such as 'Satya', 'Mohabbatein', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail', 'Jalsa', 'Darlings' and 'Three of Us'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.